Inside Fine Fettle Dispensary Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

Between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday there were $251,276 in recreational cannabis sales, according to the Department of Consumer Protection.

The first day of adult-use sales is being called a success.

“We have had no reported issues at any of our retailers, and we are proud of the successful launch of the regulated adult-use market,” DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said. “We continue to remind consumers to be patient as they make their initial purchases, and to use these products responsibly, including taking into consideration the delayed onset of effects some of these products can have.”

Connecticut is able to track sales in real-time with Biotrack’s cannabis tracking system.

The sale of all cannabis in Connecticut will be updated the 10th of every month at ct.gov/cannabis