The Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Connecticut. Credit: Doug Hardy / CTNewsJunkie

Thousands of bills will be introduced this month for the six-month legislative session and many will die, but hundreds will be debated and may actually become law.

The variety of bills increases during the odd years because the bills don’t have to be tied to the budget and any individual lawmaker can introduce one.

While every bill has a story behind it or a constituency here are some that have caught our eye, perhaps because they are unusual or because they give us insight into what lawmakers are thinking. And at the moment these bills are simply concepts with few details.

Rep. Keith Denning, D-Wilton, has introduced several, including one that would allow for the use of “terramation” for the decomposition and elimination of human remains. For those unfamiliar with the term, terramation is “human composting.” There are currently six states that allow it. Click above to vote and comment on HB 5010: AN ACT AUTHORIZING THE USE OF TERRAMATION FOR HUMAN REMAINS



Aside from voting and commenting publically, you can and should also look up your legislators here and contact them directly about specific legislation.

Denning has also introduced a bill that would allow for the direct-to-consumer sale of automobiles. Dubbed in past year’s the “Tesla bill,” it would allow electric car dealers to sell directly to consumers and bypass the dealership model of business. Click above to vote and comment on HB 5044: AN ACT CONCERNING THE DIRECT SALES OF MOTOR VEHICLES

A bill introduced by Reps. David Yaccarino, R-North Haven, and Rep. Brian Lanoue, R-Griswold, would allow the processing of rabbit meat in the state. There’s an environmental argument to be made that rabbit is more environmentally friendly and creates fewer emissions than cows.

Click above to vote and comment on HB 5011: AN ACT AUTHORIZING THE PROCESSING OF RABBITS IN THE STATE FOR CONSUMPTION AND USE BY CONSUMERS AND CERTAIN COMMERCIAL ENTITIES

Another introduced by Rep. Irene Haines, R-East Haddam, would prohibit the release of helium balloons, “To limit the harm to Long Island Sound and other state waterways.” Click above to vote and comment on HB 5050: AN ACT PROHIBITING THE RELEASE OF HELIUM BALLOONS

Some seek to re-litigate old issues considered settled by previous legislatures.

Rep. Craig Fishbein, R-Wallingford, has renewed a call to create a “moral and philosophical objection s to the immunization requirements.” In 2021, Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill that eliminates the religious exemption to childhood vaccines. The law was upheld by a federal court. Connecticut never had a “moral and philosophical objection” law to childhood vaccines.

Click above to vote and comment on HB 5060: AN ACT INCLUDING MORAL AND PHILOSOPHICAL OBJECTIONS AS AN EXEMPTION TO IMMUNIZATION REQUIREMENTS

There are other issues that have become perennial like establishing a black bear hunting lottery.

Rep. Karen Reddington-Hughes has taken up the mantle of the retired Sen. Craig Miner and proposed establishing one. Click above to vote and comment on HB 5073: AN ACT AUTHORIZING A BLACK BEAR HUNTING LOTTERY IN NORTHWESTERN CONNECTICUT

She’s also seeking to allow for Sunday hunting. Something that’s currently not allowed in the state.

Click above to vote and comment on HB 5074: AN ACT AUTHORIZING THE USE OF SHOTGUNS AND RIFLES FOR SUNDAY HUNTING ON PRIVATE PROPERTY

On the fiscal side there are several proposals to eliminate the newly established highway user fee. Click above to vote and comment on HB 5082: AN ACT ELIMINATING THE HIGHWAY USE TAX

And in keeping with the fiscal guardrails Lamont has promised there are several proposals to extend the Bond covenants attached to the 2017 bipartisan budget lauded as part of the reason for the state’s current surplus. Click above to vote and comment on HB 5002: AN ACT EXTENDING THE BOND COVENANT RESTRICTIONS

Early voting requirements will also likely get a vote this year. For the first time, legislators will be able to consider permitting a period of early in-person voting as a result of a ballot question approved by voters during the November election. The bill was introduced, but doesn’t say how long early voting would be allowed.

Click above to vote and comment on HB 5004: AN ACT IMPLEMENTING EARLY VOTING

And since lawmakers received a bump in pay this year, at least some lawmakers don’t believe mileage reimbursement is necessary. Rep. Holly Cheeseman, R-East Lyme, is proposing eliminating the stipend for herself and her colleagues. Click above to vote and comment on HB 5005: AN ACT CONCERNING LEGISLATIVE PENSION CALCULATIONS AND THE TRANSPORTATION ALLOWANCE

Lawmakers will also be considering proposals on the cost and reliability of energy in Connecticut this year as they take office days after a hike in the electricity rates of Connecticut consumers.

Rep. Christine Conley, D-Groton, is proposing that lawmakers vote on the hikes themselves.

Click above to vote and comment on HB 5013: AN ACT REQUIRING LEGISLATIVE APPROVAL FOR PUBLIC UTILITIES REGULATORY AUTHORITY RATE INCREASES OF ELECTRICITY AND NATURAL GAS