Connecticut’s average price per gallon of regular gasoline by county on Jan. 7, 2023. Credit: Screengrab composite / AAA / CTNewsJunkie

A cold snap across much of the U.S. in the last two weeks forced refineries to slow operations and even shut down, including on the Texas gulf coast, sending prices at the pump slightly higher and increasing air pollution.

AAA also reported that demand for gasoline is up, adding to pressure on supply.

“According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose from 8.71 to 9.33 million b/d last week,” AAA wrote on it’s website. “However, the current rate is nearly 400,000 b/d lower than at the end of December 2021”

A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week, up from the previous week’s average of $3.18 per gallon last week, according to AAA gas price data. S&P Global analysts do not anticipate the impacts to refinery operations to be as severe as was the case following the February 2021 winter storm. Prices at the pump remained highest in West Coast states, New York and Pennsylvania while many southern states have enjoyed sub-$3 prices.

AAA also reported that since Thursday, Dec. 29, the 10 states that saw the largest increases in their average gas prices were: Ohio (+29 cents), Delaware (+29 cents), Maryland (+23 cents), Michigan (+21 cents), Wisconson (+20 cents), Colorado (+19 cents), Florida (+19 cents), Arkansas (+18 cents), Alabama (+17 cents) and North Carolina (+16 cents).

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Connecticut. Gas prices are as of January 6. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Connecticut by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.19

– Week change: +$0.04 (+1.2%)

– Year change: $-0.31 (+-8.9%)

– Gas tax: $0.25 per gallon (#29 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.98 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.09

– Week change: -$0.02 (-0.3%)

– Year change: +$1.43 (+39.1%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.44 (5/18/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Connecticut

#1. Lower Fairfield County: $3.33

#2. Bridgeport: $3.31

#3. Windham: $3.25

#4. New London-Norwich (CT only): $3.18

#5. New Haven-Meriden: $3.16

#6. Hartford: $3.12

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Hawaii: $5.02

#2. California: $4.44

#3. Nevada: $3.98

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Georgia: $2.83

#2. Texas: $2.88

#3. Mississippi: $2.90

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52