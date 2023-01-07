This post was originally published on this site

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Connecticut last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 30 to Jan. 6. Stocks headquartered in Connecticut, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 24 stocks that met the criteria in Connecticut were included in the list.

The highest-performing stock on the list returned +8.4% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

#24. Cigna Corp. (CI)

– Last week price change: -8.6% (-$28.66)

– Market cap: $92.5 billion

– Headquarters: Bloomfield

#23. Hubbell Class B (HUBB)

– Last week price change: -2.5% (-$5.81)

– Market cap: $12.3 billion

– Headquarters: Shelton

#22. Gartner (IT)

– Last week price change: -2.2% (-$7.52)

– Market cap: $26.0 billion

– Headquarters: Stamford

– Sector: IT Consulting & Other Services

#21. EMCOR Group (EME)

– Last week price change: -0.3% (-$0.47)

– Market cap: $7.0 billion

– Headquarters: Norwalk

#20. Synchrony Financial (SYF)

– Last week price change: -0.2% (-$0.06)

– Market cap: $14.8 billion

– Headquarters: Stamford

– Sector: Consumer Finance

#19. FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

– Last week price change: +0.8% (+$3.25)

– Market cap: $15.5 billion

– Headquarters: Norwalk

#18. Webster Financial Corp. (WBS)

– Last week price change: +1.1% (+$0.52)

– Market cap: $8.3 billion

– Headquarters: Waterbury

#17. Silgan Holdings (SLGN)

– Last week price change: +1.3% (+$0.65)

– Market cap: $5.8 billion

– Headquarters: Stamford

– Sector: Metal & Glass Containers

#16. RBC Bearings (RBC)

– Last week price change: +1.6% (+$3.44)

– Market cap: $6.2 billion

– Headquarters: Oxford

#15. Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

– Last week price change: +1.8% (+$1.30)

– Market cap: $7.6 billion

– Headquarters: Greenwich

– Sector: Investment Banking & Brokerage

#14. W R Berkley Corp. (WRB)

– Last week price change: +2.4% (+$1.72)

– Market cap: $19.7 billion

– Headquarters: Greenwich

#13. SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

– Last week price change: +2.6% (+$1.34)

– Market cap: $13.5 billion

– Headquarters: Windsor

#12. Avangrid (AGR)

– Last week price change: +2.8% (+$1.21)

– Market cap: $17.1 billion

– Headquarters: Orange

– Sector: Electric Utilities

#11. Amphenol Corp. Class A (APH)

– Last week price change: +3.2% (+$2.43)

– Market cap: $46.8 billion

– Headquarters: Wallingford

#10. Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

– Last week price change: +3.4% (+$0.62)

– Market cap: $5.9 billion

– Headquarters: Greenwich

– Sector: Mortgage REITs

Stacker

#9. Crane Holdings Co. (CR)

– Last week price change: +3.8% (+$3.82)

– Market cap: $5.9 billion

– Headquarters: Stamford

#8. Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

– Last week price change: +4.0% (+$3.07)

– Market cap: $25.1 billion

– Headquarters: Hartford

#7. Otis Worldwide Corp. (OTIS)

– Last week price change: +4.5% (+$3.54)

– Market cap: $34.1 billion

– Headquarters: Farmington

#6. Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

– Last week price change: +5.3% (+$1.34)

– Market cap: $6.6 billion

– Headquarters: Norwalk

#5. United Rentals (URI)

– Last week price change: +6.2% (+$21.92)

– Market cap: $26.2 billion

– Headquarters: Stamford

– Sector: Trading Companies & Distributors

Stacker

#4. Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

– Last week price change: +7.9% (+$5.95)

– Market cap: $12.0 billion

– Headquarters: New Britain

#3. XPO Logistics (XPO)

– Last week price change: +8.1% (+$2.70)

– Market cap: $4.1 billion

– Headquarters: Greenwich

#2. Booking Holdings (BKNG)

– Last week price change: +8.1% (+$163.97)

– Market cap: $84.5 billion

– Headquarters: Norwalk

#1. Charter Communications Class A (CHTR)

– Last week price change: +8.4% (+$28.63)

– Market cap: $57.2 billion

– Headquarters: Stamford

– Sector: Cable & Satellite

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.