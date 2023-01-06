Biden the Magnificent

Editorial cartoon by Dave Whamond. Case counts are rising in Connecticut and elsewhere, leading to concerns about the seemingly cavalier attitudes of healthy individuals about COVID-19 prevention protocols like masking, particularly around immuno-compromised people and others who are at a high risk of a serious infection. Nevertheless, President Biden in September told CBS’s “60 Minutes” that the pandemic was “over.”
Dave Whamond, Editorial Cartoonist
Dave Whamond's work has appeared in magazines and newspapers including the Wall Street Journal, Sports Illustrated, Reader's Digest, and many more. He has won seven Silver Reubens from the National Cartoonist Society and several book awards. Dave has written and/or illustrated over 50 books and his syndicated comic, "Reality Check," has appeared in newspapers since 1995.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the artist are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Dave Whamond, Editorial Cartoonist