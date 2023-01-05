Quentin Williams of Middletown Credit: House Democrats photo

The state Capitol community was shaken Thursday by news that state Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams was killed in an early morning head-on collision with a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on Route 9 in Cromwell.

Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown, was sworn in Wednesday for a third term in office. A spokesman for House Democrats said the Legislative Office Building would be closed Thursday and a full slate of organizational committee meetings had been canceled.

As of Thursday morning, state police had yet to identify either of the two motorists killed in the accident, which took place just before 1 a.m. However, they issued a press release indicating that a driver traveling north on Route 9’s southbound lane struck another vehicle, believed to be Williams’, forcing it off to the left shoulder of the road where it was engulfed in flames. Both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene, according to the press release.

Williams had recently been appointed to serve as the House co-chair of the legislature’s Labor and Public Employees Committee. He was the first Black lawmaker to represent Middletown in the state legislature and was a graduate of Bryant University and Villanova University. Voters in Middletown elected him twice as the city’s treasurer and he had previously served as chair of the municipality’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Williams was well liked among legislators and policymakers and his sudden death was a startling follow-up to the pomp and circumstance of Wednesday’s opening day and swearing in ceremonies at the state Capitol.

Friends and colleagues offered condolences in statements and social media posts on Thursday morning. In a press release, House Speaker Matt Ritter and Majority Leader Jason Rojas offered well wishes to Williams’ family including his wife, Carrissa, and mother, Queen.

“I am in shock,” House Speaker Matt Ritter said. “Q was my dear friend and I am scarred by his sudden loss. We will have time to reflect on Q as a legislator in the weeks to come, but right now I deeply mourn my friend and send all of my love to Carrissa, Queen and Q’s family. We will all miss Q.”

Rojas called Williams “an amazing human being.”

“His infectious smile could instantly make a difficult day better,” Rojas said. “He was an amazing husband, friend and colleague. He loved community and serving others. Truly – a friend to all who knew him. This is a terrible tragedy and a great loss to our state. My heart goes out to his wife, family, and all who loved Q. We will miss him.”

Gov. Ned Lamont directed state flags to be lowered to half-staff in recognition of Williams.

“Quentin had an infectiously optimistic personality, and he absolutely loved having the opportunity to represent his lifelong home of Middletown at the State Capitol,” Lamont said. “Public service was his passion, and he was always advocating on behalf of the people of his hometown. He was a genuine person with a genuine soul, and he will be missed.”

Attorney General William Tong described Williams as an optimistic and hopeful person.

“I met Q before he became a state legislator when he was an advocate for a local school in Stamford, and I can only think of one word to describe him—hopeful. Q was always brimming with optimism and possibility. He had a spirit that was relentlessly positive and aspirational,” Tong said.

“Not a kinder person in the building or all of politics than Q,” Rep. Melissa Osborne, D-Simsbury, tweeted. “His smile radiated his genuine warmth and concern for others. A huge and unthinkable tragedy and loss.”