Inauguration photos by Douglas Healey.

Lamont is sworn in
Connecticut. Gov. Ned Lamont places his hand on the Bible held by his wife, Annie Lamont, during his second Inauguration Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Hartford, Conn. Credit: Douglas Healey / CTNewsJunkie
Lamont with Connecticut National Guard
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont marches to the stage with officers from the Connecticut National Guard for the swearing-in ceremony during his second Inauguration Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Hartford, Conn. Credit: Douglas Healey / CTNewsJunkie
Lamont leaving the Armory
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and his family depart the Armory during his second Inauguration Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023, in Hartford, Conn. Credit: Douglas Healey / CTNewsJunkie
Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas is sworn in
Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas laughs as she is sworn in Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023 in Hartford, Conn. Credit: Douglas Healey / CTNewsJunkie
State Treasurer Erick Russell after being sworn in
State Treasurer Erick Russell, left, after taking the oath of office, embraces his husband, Christopher Lyddy, who is a former member of the Connecticut House of Representatives, Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023, in Hartford, Conn. Credit: Douglas Healey / CTNewsJunkie
Comptroller Sean Scanlon sworn in
State Comptroller Sean Scanlon takes the oath of office with his family at his side, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 in Hartford, Conn. Credit: Douglas Healey / CTNewsJunkie
Tong sworn in
Attorney General William Tong is sworn in Wednesday in Hartford. Credit: Douglas Healey / CTNewsJunkie
Governor and family leave the State Armory following his inauguration ceremony
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont with his wife, Annie Lamont, and their daughter, Emily Huntress Lamont, leaves the State Armory following the inauguration ceremony Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023, in Hartford, Conn. Credit: Douglas Healey / CTNewsJunkie
Governor and family leave the State Armory following his inauguration ceremony
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont with his wife, Annie Lamont, and their daughter, Emily Huntress Lamont, leaves the State Armory following the inauguration ceremony Wednesday Jan. 4, 2023, in Hartford, Conn. Credit: Douglas Healey / CTNewsJunkie