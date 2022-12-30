The Connecticut State Police Troop B barracks in Canaan next to Route 7. Credit: Alexanderstock23 / Shutterstock

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday that the state had reached an agreement with the Connecticut State Police (NP-1) Union on a new, four-year contract covering wages, benefits, and working conditions for about 900 troopers and supervisors. The contract, which is stipulated for the period of July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2026, was transmitted to the Connecticut General Assembly for review and approval.

The agreement includes general wage increases of 2.5%, a step movement in line with the SEBAC 2022 agreement with the State Employees Bargaining Coalition, and a lump sum bonus of $3,500. The fourth year of the contract will include a wage re-opener for compensation.

The agreement also includes measures to increase the base pay for trooper trainees and to offer a higher rate for existing law enforcement professionals who are hired by the State Police and who attend the Connecticut Police Academy. These measures are intended to increase the number of trooper trainees in each class that the Lamont administration has already funded and committed to hiring.

In addition to financial incentives, the agreement also includes a wellness stipend for all NP-1 members, recognizes those members who have attained bachelor’s or advanced degrees, and increases funding for college tuition reimbursement. The goal is to further encourage members to pursue educational opportunities and to recognize the importance of the continued wellness of law enforcement professionals.