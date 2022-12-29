Southwest Air Meltdown

Editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund: As you have no doubt heard, Southwest Airlines ran into serious problems this week when their reportedly antiquated computer systems went down during a relatively manageable winter storm in the midwest.
By Thursday afternoon, NPR reported that Southwest had canceled a total of about 13,000 flights and was attempting to operate on a reduced schedule. CNN reported a total of 15,700 canceled flights since Dec. 22. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg described the situation as a complete “meltdown” of the system, forcing Southwest CEO Bob Jordan to respond.