Southwest Air Meltdown
Credit: Dave Granlund, PoliticalCartoons.com / CTNewsJunkie via Cagle Cartoons / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Editorial cartoon by Dave Granlund: As you have no doubt heard, Southwest Airlines ran into serious problems this week when their reportedly antiquated computer systems went down during a relatively manageable winter storm in the midwest.

By Thursday afternoon, NPR reported that Southwest had canceled a total of about 13,000 flights and was attempting to operate on a reduced schedule. CNN reported a total of 15,700 canceled flights since Dec. 22. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg described the situation as a complete “meltdown” of the system, forcing Southwest CEO Bob Jordan to respond.

Dave Granlund, Editorial Cartoonist

Dave Granlund's cartoons, appearing at CTNewsJunkie via CagleCartoons.com, have appeared in the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor, and Newsweek.

