CTNewsJunkie & AAA

Gas prices dropped 10 cents per gallon in Connecticut this past week and have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. despite high demand as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans.

The 10-cent drop in Connecticut followed an 18-cent drop the previous week. The lowest price for gasoline reported by GasBuddy app users in the state on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2022 – without a membership requirement – was $2.65 in New Britain, at the Irving Station at 158 Newington Avenue. Screengrab / GasBuddy.com

“Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement this week.

A gallon of gas was $3.10 on average this week, down from the previous week, according to AAA gas price data. In Florida and many other southern states, the price per gallon has dipped below $3.

De Haan warned, however, that gas prices could begin to rise again in the new year.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Connecticut. Gas prices are as of December 23. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Connecticut gas price data

– Gas current price: $3.15

– Week change: -$0.10 (-3.2%)

– Year change: $-0.36 (+-10.2%)

– Gas tax: $0.25 per gallon (#29 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.98 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.15

– Week change: -$0.15 (-2.8%)

– Year change: +$1.48 (+40.2%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.44 (5/18/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Connecticut

#1. Bridgeport: $3.31

#2. Lower Fairfield County: $3.31

#3. Windham: $3.23

#4. New Haven-Meriden: $3.16

#5. New London-Norwich (CT only): $3.11

#6. Hartford: $3.05

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Hawaii: $5.07

#2. California: $4.34

#3. Nevada: $3.98

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Texas: $2.63

#2. Oklahoma: $2.68

#3. Arkansas: $2.68

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52