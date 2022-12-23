Christmas 2022 Bad Weather

Editorial Cartoon by Dave Granlund: With difficult weather systems moving across the country, let’s hope that St. Nicholas and his team of reindeer can make it through.
Dave Granlund, Editorial Cartoonist
Dave Granlund's cartoons, appearing at CTNewsJunkie via CagleCartoons.com, have appeared in the New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Christian Science Monitor, and Newsweek.
