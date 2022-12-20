Editorial Cartoon by Pat Bagley: Free Transportation. The state of Connecticut is exploring whether to make free bus fare a permanent thing on public transit, based on the increase in ridership following the removal of the fares this year.
Pat Bagley, Editorial Cartoonist
Pat Bagley is the staff cartoonist for The Salt Lake Tribune in Salt Lake City, Utah, and an author and illustrator of several books. His cartoons are syndicated nationally by Cagle Cartoons.
The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.More by Pat Bagley, Editorial Cartoonist