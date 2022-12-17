Screengrab from GasBuddy.com showing the lowest user-reported gasoline prices in Connecticut on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Credit: Screengrab / GasBuddy.com

A gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Connecticut was $3.26 on average this week, down 18 cents from the previous week, according to AAA data on gas prices.

Nationally, the average price per gallon was $3.18. Gas prices are highest this week in Pennsylvania as well as Rocky Mountain and West Coast states including California, Idaho, and Washington.

According to user-reported data from the GasBuddy app, the lowest price for regular unleaded gasoline in Connecticut was $2.65 per gallon at both the Gulf and Metro stations on West Street in Southington.

And while prices have been falling to year-ago levels from the highs experienced in June, the world is bracing itself currently for prices to go higher in the new year. Markets are mixed on whether an economic downturn will reduce demand for gas over the coming months, or whether the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions in China could strain global supplies with increased demand.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Connecticut. Gas prices are as of December 16. The state gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Connecticut gas prices by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.26

– Week change: -$0.18 (-5.2%)

– Year change: $-0.27 (-7.6%)

– Gas tax: $0.25 per gallon (#29 highest among all states)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.98 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.30

– Week change: -$0.29 (-5.3%)

– Year change: +$1.61 (+43.8%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $6.44 (5/18/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Connecticut

#1. Bridgeport: $3.41

#2. Lower Fairfield County: $3.39

#3. Windham: $3.31

#4. New Haven-Meriden: $3.28

#5. New London-Norwich (CT only): $3.18

#6. Hartford: $3.16

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Hawaii: $5.12

#2. California: $4.42

#3. Nevada: $4.13

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Texas: $2.65

#2. Oklahoma: $2.69

#3. Arkansas: $2.73

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162