Back to School Supplies List

Gatis Sluka, Editorial Cartoonist

Gatis Sluka has been drawing cartoons at the newspaper Latvijas Avize since 1998 and he is also working as a freelance illustrator. His cartoons are syndicated internationally by Cagle Cartoons.

