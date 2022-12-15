Tony Guerrera, deputy commissioner of motor vehicles Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

The governor plans to appoint Deputy Motor Vehicles Commissioner Antonio “Tony” Guerrera to lead the agency when its current commissioner, Sibongile “Bongi” Magubane, retires next month, the administration announced in a Thursday press release.

Guerrera, a former Democratic state representative from Rocky Hill, has worked as a deputy commissioner at the DMV since soon after Gov. Ned Lamont took office in 2019. His promotion to commissioner comes as Lamont restructures his administration ahead of his second term, which begins next month.

In a statement Thursday, Lamont said he considered the post to be of critical importance given that many residents interface with state government most often through DMV. In his first term, Lamont said he prioritized making that process more efficient.

“[A]s of 2021 the majority of Connecticut residents are choosing to renew their licenses over the internet rather than completing this transaction in person. I want to keep this momentum going, and I know that Tony Guerrera has the experience and determination to oversee this task,” Lamont said. “I greatly appreciate Bongi Magubane for the service she has given to our administration and the people of Connecticut over the last four years, and I look forward to Tony transitioning into this role.”

Guerrera praised the work done by the administration to streamline the Motor Vehicles Department.

“Under Governor Lamont’s leadership, the DMV streamlined several processes and moved Connecticut residents from in-line to online. Much of our success would not be possible without our dedicated employees who work tirelessly to bring concepts to fruition,” Guerrera said. “As part of Governor Lamont’s second term team, I pledge to work in the best interest of all Connecticut residents. I look forward to stepping into my new role, and more importantly, I am eager to keep the momentum going.”

Guerrera’s coming appointment is the most recent of impending changes within the Lamont administration, which have included turnover at positions like his chief spokesman, his legal counsel and chief of staff, as well as agency commissioner at the Departments of Transportation, Economic and Community Development, and Social Services.

Lamont’s commissioner appointments will need to be approved by the state legislature after the new term begins on Jan. 4.