A tribute to all those who died at Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.
Dec. 7, 2022, marks the 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor, a catastrophic surprise attack by Japan on a U.S. naval base on Oahu that killed 2,403 U.S. personnel in 1941. In honor of that somber anniversary, Stacker compiled facts about that attack along with 19 other major events that occurred from the time German aggression began to the final devastating phase of World War II.