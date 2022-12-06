Adam Joseph on the right and Senate President Martin Looney on the left. Credit: Courtesy of Facebook

Adam Joseph, the lieutenant governor’s chief of staff, will take over as Gov. Ned Lamont’s chief spokesman while current communications director Anthony Anthony will become a special advisor to the governor, the administration announced in a Tuesday press release.

In the statement, Lamont thanked Anthony, who assumed the top communications role over the summer following the departure of his predecessor, Max Reiss, and expressed confidence in Joseph, a longtime Democratic communications advisor.

“These roles require a large amount of time and energy, and Anthony has always been ready and eager to go above and beyond, whether it’s leading within our administration or collaborating with our external partners,” Lamont said.

“I’ve gotten to know Adam over these last four years through his work on behalf of the lieutenant governor and I am confident that he has the experience and talent to hit the ground running in this new position when our administration’s second term starts next year,” Lamont said.

Prior to his tenure as chief of staff to Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Joseph was communications director for Senate Democrats and Senate President Martin Looney, D-New Haven. He also worked as spokesman and legislative director for former New Haven Mayor John DeStafano, Jr.

The staff transitions come as Lamont prepares to begin his second term on Jan. 4. Since winning reelection last month, the governor has reshuffled his administration to accommodate staff departures.

Three weeks ago, Lamont announced that his own chief of staff, Paul Mounds Jr., would leave the administration and be replaced by his current policy director, Jonathan Dach. His legal counsel Nora Dannehy also plans to leave. Current state Comptroller Natalie Braswell will take over as his legal advisor.

Meanwhile, the administration will replace several departing agency commissioners. Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti will leave state service and be replaced by Deputy Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto.

Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman will step down at the end of the year and Lamont has nominated Alexandra Daum, a deputy commissioner and chief investment officer, to lead the agency.



Department of Motor Vehicle Commissioner Sibongile “Bongi” Magubane also plans retire when Lamont’s first term ends. The governor has yet to announce who will assume leadership of DMV.