DMV Commissioner Sibongile “Bongi” Magubane and Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera Credit: CTNewsJunkie file photo

The churning of Gov. New Lamont’s second term continues as Department of Motor Vehicle Commissioner Sibongile “Bongi” Magubane announces her retirement.

Magubane, the former Aetna executive who is credited with automating more services with the DMV, will retire at the end of the year.

“Over the last four years, the DMV has seen a vast overhaul in how it serves its customers, moving from a largely in-person, manual, and overly bureaucratic operation to one that is much more electronic and is focused on creating efficiencies for customers,” Lamont said in a statement. “Improvements are now underway at the DMV, and I greatly appreciate Bongi Magubane’s willingness to serve as DMV commissioner during this exciting time. When our administration started, I was clear that I wanted to focus our efforts on implementing new technologies that eliminate red tape and make interacting with state government easier and less time consuming.”

Magubane thanked Lamont for the past four years.

“I am immensely proud of the team of hard-working and dedicated professionals across the DMV whom I have had the pleasure of working with over the past four years, particularly Deputy Commissioner Tony Guerrera,” Magubane said. “We faced many challenges together, and our team was consistently able to rise to the occasion and elevate the DMV’s capacity to meet the needs of the people of Connecticut during truly extraordinary times.”