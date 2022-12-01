Photo by Vlada Karpovich on Pexels.com

CHRISTINE STUART

We believe everyone should have access to the steady stream of vital information and pubic service journalism that we provide, but that doesn’t mean we don’t need your support to make it happen.

That’s why we ask readers to support us through membership, or by paying to subscribe to our premium Morning Coffee & Politics newsletter, or by advertising with us – we can help market your company, your job listings, events, and more. We are opening as many avenues as we can to find the support to continue operating this locally-owned and operated public service journalism company.

There are benefits to membership, too, aside from the value of supporting a journalism organization that looks out for you. If you work in state government or in politics, our morning email is packed with key scheduling information all in one place. That data now comes with membership. And… we’re also mulling over re-opening the site to reader commenting in some way, but for paying members only. But we need a lot of new members before we can do that.

Aggregation is another thing we’ve been doing for years. We can’t report every story of interest every day, try as we might. There are also plenty of stories that are just not within our reach as a small organization. But we want to help you maintain your news diet with a healthy variety, so we aggregate other publications’ headlines for you. There are plenty of important stories from other news organizations whose reporters are in the trenches with us on a daily basis. Connecticut should be proud to have such a dedicated, respected, and outstanding press corps. There are far fewer of us today than there were 10-15 years ago, but we are proud to be counted among them. We love what we do, and hope to continue this work in perpetuity.

Please consider becoming a Press Patron member today and help us keep telling your stories, whether it’s an urgent, breaking news story or a think piece on an important public policy issue, we have our ears to the ground and are proud of all the news we deliver on a daily basis.

If you’re already a patron, thank you. If you haven’t yet taken the plunge, please consider clicking the blue button below and becoming a member today!