Five city cops have been arrested on two misdemeanor charges apiece for their roles in the June 19 incident that left 36-year-old New Havener Richard “Randy” Cox injured and paralyzed while in police custody.
Connecticut News from your locally owned & operated news source at the state Capitol since 2005.
Five city cops have been arrested on two misdemeanor charges apiece for their roles in the June 19 incident that left 36-year-old New Havener Richard “Randy” Cox injured and paralyzed while in police custody.