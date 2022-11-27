We cannot take our local and state news sources for granted. In this age of vulture capital firms buying up and eviscerating print newspapers, the remaining news purveyors, journalists, and editorial content providers need to be held even more dearly. Funding structures reliant on advertising leave gaps in the budget of even the leanest of news organizations.
Over the past few years I have been lucky enough to be a reader and freelance contributor to CTNewsJunkie. Most recently, I have shared my observations along a five-month wandering bicycle tour, comparing other states, infrastructure, and development patterns back to Connecticut. My traveling observations have opened my eyes, and I hope that they have been helpful to you as well.
Beyond you, Dear Reader, our state legislators, members of Congress, policymakers, and local leaders turn to CTNewsJunkie as a trusted source for news and analysis. CT News Junkie communicates the pulse of state residents and gives voice to thought leaders on varied important topics. To keep that pulse strong and make sure that researchers, thinkers, and writers are able to keep the articles coming, please consider supporting CTNewsJunkie with an annual Press Patron Membership.
