CTNewsJunkie contributor Anthony Cherolis has been writing about transportation, infrastructure, and economic development while on a wandering bicycle tour of the United States. Credit: Anthony Cherolis / CTNewsJunkie

The homes and architecture in New Orleans are eye-popping, from little shotgun shacks to big mansions. Hard to walk without tripping over the (busted) sidewalks, because one is looking all over the place and soaking in the view. Credit: Anthony Cherolis / Anthony Cherolis / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Pretty live oaks and a statue in New Orleans City Park. Credit: Anthony Cherolis / Anthony Cherolis / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Route 90 West in Mississippi has a beach-side boardwalk for much of the route. Being off-season, and post-Hurricane Katrina (2005), there aren’t many folks on the beach. There also aren’t many beach-side businesses or housing – wiped clean by the big storm. Credit: Anthony Cherolis / Anthony Cherolis / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Cottony clouds in coastal Mississippi. Credit: Anthony Cherolis / Anthony Cherolis / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

A single water lily in front of the New Orleans Museum of Art. I’ll be getting to the museum itself on Sunday. Credit: Anthony Cherolis / Anthony Cherolis / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

In Biloxi, Mississippi, entire neighborhoods remain empty following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. It is interesting, chilling, and educational. The streets are there but the foundations are empty. Realtors are trying to sell the lots, but clearly, folks are hesitant (or unable to afford it without insurance) to rebuild in such a vulnerable area. Downtown Biloxi is still there, but it appears to be hard to make ends meet when the population falls through the floor. Credit: Anthony Cherolis / Anthony Cherolis / ALL RIGHTS RESERVED