CHRISTINE STUART

Newsroom employment in the United States has dropped by 26% since 2008, according to the Pew Research Center. It’s a trend that’s been happening over time at the same time as social media has become a more powerful draw.

But what’s behind that Tweet? And is that Instagram story actually real? You can’t believe everything you read online, but you can trust CTNewsJunkie to hunt down the truth for you.

Whether it’s a closed-door meeting at the state Capitol or a line item in the state budget that just doesn’t make sense, we’re here for you.

The beauty of our reporting is that we try to break it down for you in a way that you can understand and read something with links to primary source documents and facts. Our rolodex is deep and people pick up the phone when we call, but all of that leg work doesn’t come without a price.

Launched in 2005, CTNewsJunkie was the first and remains the longest-running online-only news organization at the state Capitol in Hartford.

The goal was, and continues to be, to fill the void created by the ongoing retreat of legacy news organizations from the Capitol.

Most of our revenue comes from digital advertising, but advertising is perpetually on a bubble. Membership support from readers like you ensures that we can continue our mission of covering the legislature and state government.

You can help by becoming a Press Patron. If you can afford to do so, please click the blue button above to pick a monthly or annual plan, or fill in your own monthly or annual amount by using the tabs on the form. Help us continue to cull through the noise on your behalf.

CTNewsJunkie is a public service. We are also here to partner with, and foster the creation of, new hyperlocal news sites operated by professional journalists.

And either way, thank you. Keep reading. Keep asking questions. Stay informed.