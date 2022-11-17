Today, Secretary of the State Mark Kohler randomly selected 38 voting precincts from the November 8, 2022, general election to have their machine totals audited.
There were also 15 alternate precincts chosen in case the primary chosen precincts cannot be audited for any reason.
“An audit affirming the integrity of the vote post-election is as critical to the process as voting itself,” Secretary Kohler said. “I want to add that I am beyond pleased with the local election officials who worked diligently to ensure the election was managed in a fair, and transparent manner.”
State law mandates that five percent of all voting precincts have their machine totals audited following any election or primary. There were 744 voting precincts used during the election held on Tuesday November 8, 2022. Once the municipalities and corresponding districts are identified by a lottery conducted by the Secretary of the State, the offices on the ballot that will be subject to the audit will also be chosen.
The University of Connecticut, The Secretary of the State’s Office, and the State Elections Enforcement Commission will analyze the audits. They will then be made available to the public.
Connecticut proudly boasts one of the strictest audit statutes in the country and was first the first state in New England to require a comprehensive audit of primary results.
List of races to be audited:
- Comptroller, State Senate, Treasurer
List of polling places to be audited:
- East Hartford –Hockanum School
- Cheshire – District 3-2 Artsplace
- Waterbury – Kennedy High School
- Norwalk – Tracey Elementary – 137C
- Rocky Hill – Griswold Middle School
- Danbury – War Memorial
- Meriden – Israel Putnam School
- New Haven – Truman School – Gym
- Manchester – Highland Park School
- Norwalk – Marvin Elementary School – 137A
- Lebanon – The Fire Safety Complex – District 2 Republican
- Stratford – Wilcoxson School 7TH -Dem
- Enfield – Enfield Street School
- Guilford – Guilford Fire Quarters
- Milford – John F. Kennedy School
- East Hartford –Goodwin School
- Ledyard – Juliet Long School
- Bristol – West Bristol School
- New Britain – St. John Paul II School
- Killingly – Board of Education Central Office
- Montville – District 3
- Killingly– Killingly High School
- West Haven – Seth Haley School
- New Haven – Wexler Grant School– Cafeteria
- Harwinton – Assembly Hall
- Hartford – Mary Shepard Community Room
- Greenwich – Parkway School
- Stonington – District 2 – Former Pawcatuck Middle School
- Southington – Hatton School
- Scotland – Scotland Volunteer Community Hall
- Wolcott – Wakelee Elementary School
- Greenwich – Parkway School
- Naugatuck – Cross Street School – Ward 1, District, 1
- Norwalk – Kendall Elementary School – 140A
- Hartford – A. Burr Middle School
- New Britain – Generale Ameglio Hall
- Putnam – Municipal Complex – Town Hall
- Stratford – Wooster Middle School 6TH – Dem
Alternates:
- Waterbury – Chase School
- West Haven – Savin Rock School
- Shelton – Elizabeth Shelton School
- Woodbridge – Center Gym (D)
- Greenwich – New Lebanon School
- Wilton – Wilton Town Hall
- Ansonia – Ansonia Middle School – Gym
- Granby– Granby Town Hall – Meeting Room
- Avon– Avon High School
- Southbury – Firehouse
- New Haven – Ross/Woodward School – Gym
- Warren – Town Hall
- Colchester – Town Hall
- Hamden – Booker T. Washington Academy
- West Hartford – Charter Oak International Academy – Cafeteria