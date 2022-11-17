Today, Secretary of the State Mark Kohler randomly selected 38 voting precincts from the November 8, 2022, general election to have their machine totals audited.

There were also 15 alternate precincts chosen in case the primary chosen precincts cannot be audited for any reason.

“An audit affirming the integrity of the vote post-election is as critical to the process as voting itself,” Secretary Kohler said. “I want to add that I am beyond pleased with the local election officials who worked diligently to ensure the election was managed in a fair, and transparent manner.”

State law mandates that five percent of all voting precincts have their machine totals audited following any election or primary. There were 744 voting precincts used during the election held on Tuesday November 8, 2022. Once the municipalities and corresponding districts are identified by a lottery conducted by the Secretary of the State, the offices on the ballot that will be subject to the audit will also be chosen.

The University of Connecticut, The Secretary of the State’s Office, and the State Elections Enforcement Commission will analyze the audits. They will then be made available to the public.

Connecticut proudly boasts one of the strictest audit statutes in the country and was first the first state in New England to require a comprehensive audit of primary results.

List of races to be audited:

Comptroller, State Senate, Treasurer

List of polling places to be audited:

East Hartford –Hockanum School

Cheshire – District 3-2 Artsplace

Waterbury – Kennedy High School

Norwalk – Tracey Elementary – 137C

Rocky Hill – Griswold Middle School

Danbury – War Memorial

Meriden – Israel Putnam School

New Haven – Truman School – Gym

Manchester – Highland Park School

Norwalk – Marvin Elementary School – 137A

Lebanon – The Fire Safety Complex – District 2 Republican

Stratford – Wilcoxson School 7 TH -Dem

-Dem Enfield – Enfield Street School

Guilford – Guilford Fire Quarters

Milford – John F. Kennedy School

East Hartford –Goodwin School

Ledyard – Juliet Long School

Bristol – West Bristol School

New Britain – St. John Paul II School

Killingly – Board of Education Central Office

Montville – District 3

Killingly– Killingly High School

West Haven – Seth Haley School

New Haven – Wexler Grant School– Cafeteria

Harwinton – Assembly Hall

Hartford – Mary Shepard Community Room

Greenwich – Parkway School

Stonington – District 2 – Former Pawcatuck Middle School

Southington – Hatton School

Scotland – Scotland Volunteer Community Hall

Wolcott – Wakelee Elementary School

Greenwich – Parkway School

Naugatuck – Cross Street School – Ward 1, District, 1

Norwalk – Kendall Elementary School – 140A

Hartford – A. Burr Middle School

New Britain – Generale Ameglio Hall

Putnam – Municipal Complex – Town Hall

Stratford – Wooster Middle School 6TH – Dem

Alternates: