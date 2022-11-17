Electric meters Credit: Maxx-Studio via Shutterstock

Connecticut residents will see their electric bills increase almost 50% over what they currently pay, according to new filings with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

Citing global demand both Eversource and United Illuminating have asked regulators to increase the supply portion of consumers bills.

Eversource will increase monthly bills by $0.12 cents per kilowatt hour to $0.24 cents per kilowatt hour. For the average residential customer who uses 700kwh per month that works out to an average increase of $84.85 per month.

United Illuminating will increase there rate of about $0.11 cents per kilowatt hour to $0.22 cents per kilowatt hour. For the average customer using 700kWh per month that increases the monthly bill by $83.09 per month.

The utilities say the main reason is the supply rate increase due to the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has caused higher prices for oil and natural gas.

“Connecticut, like all New England states, is heavily reliant on natural gas for electricity, and, therefore, when the market price of natural gas increases, supply rates also increase,” the Office of Consumer Counsel said.

In Connecticut, the energy supply price changes twice a year – January 1 and July 1 – representing the cost that utility companies pay generators for the power that customers use.

Attorney General William Tong said the increases are unacceptable.

“This is a massive increase that will be unaffordable for many Connecticut families and businesses. We pay far too much for our energy in Connecticut as it is, and these winter rates are nothing short of punishing,” Tong said.

He said the rates are unaffordable.