George Logan concedes outside Republican headquarters in New Britain Credit: Hugh McQuaid photo

Republican George Logan conceded a hard fought and close battle for Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District to U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes Thursday morning outside GOP headquarters in New Britain.

Logan said he still had concerns about the results.

“Our legal team has investigated many of those concerns and have come to the conclusion that our issues would not yield enough votes to change the outcome of the election and we have no legal recourse to force a recount,” Logan said. “The time has come for this campaign to end and for all of us to come together and work for a brighter future.”

Logan told reporters he had called Hayes to congratulate her on “her campaign and her victory.”

The concession came a few hours after Hayes claimed victory following a statement from the secretary of the state’s office concerning the results from Salisbury, which put the race outside of a mandatory recount.

Hayes said the results were closer than expected, but “Elections are about math. I won.”

She said she was surprised at how the race deviated from the issues and went to personal attacks.

“There was a lot in this campaign that did not have to happen,” Hayes said referring to the negative nature of the race.

Hayes said Wednesday January 6th was in the back of her mind when she decided to run for reelection.

She said she worried that denying the results of the election could happen in this race too.

“And that is a dangerous proposition,” she added. “That is the reason I did not comment on the race while the votes were still being tallied. That was the reason why I hadn’t put out any kind of statement. I was waiting for the secretary of the state’s official numbers.”

Hayes warned that “people have to be very careful about that, planting the seed of distrust in our elections. When that seed festers we end up with violent attacks like we saw January 6.”