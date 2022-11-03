As Election Day approaches inflation is on voters’ minds and the party they believe will help the economy the most has flipped from Democrat to Republican, according to a Quinnipiac University poll.

The new poll found 36% of voters say inflation is the most urgent issue facing the country today, up 9 percentage points since late August.

Abortion at 10% ranks as the second most urgent issue with no other issue reaching double digits.

More than half of 2,203 adults nationwide surveyed between Oct. 26 and Oct. 30 say the price of gas and consumer goods is the economic issue that worries them the most right now, while 25% say the cost of housing or rent, 12% say the stock market, and 5% say their job situation.

Those same voters said they want to see the Republican Party in charge of Congress by 48% and 45% say the Democratic Party. That’s different than in August when 47% said they want to see the Democratic Party in charge and 45% wanted to see the Republican Party in charge.

It looks like Republicans have also captured the enthusiasm as Election Day nears.

Among Republican registered voters, 60% say they are more motivated to vote, while 2% say they are less motivated, and 36% say they are just as motivated as usual.

Among Democratic registered voters, 51% say they are more motivated to vote, while 7% say they are less motivated, and 40% say they are just as motivated as usual.

Among independent voters, 47% say they are more motivated to vote, while 9% say they are less motivated, and 43% say they are just as motivated as usual.

“Who wants it more? It may come down to a tried-and-true sports axiom. The hungriest team wins the game, and the Republicans seem to have the edge,” Tim Malloy, a Quinnipiac University poll analyst, said.

When it comes to the integrity of the election, most voters, or 76% think the results will be legitimate, while 15% have doubts.

Roughly 4 in 10 voters or 42% say they are either very concerned or somewhat concerned that there will be widespread voter fraud in the upcoming general elections in their state, while 58% are either not so concerned or not concerned at all.