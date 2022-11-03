Derby’s Gino DiGiovanni is shown in the bottom center of this photo wearing his company’s jacket during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Credit: Screengrab / US DOJ video

DERBY – Alderman Gino DiGiovanni, Jr. said Tuesday he did not enter the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 with ill intent, but will answer to any criminal charges if filed.

“If something comes of it, I’ll cross that bridge when I get there. And if there is a penalty, I will definitely pay my debt to society,” DiGiovanni said. ​“I’m just not that type of person that is going to scapegoat, blame someone else, or what have you.”

DiGiovanni made his comments during a nearly one-hour video interview with The Valley Indy Tuesday night, during which DiGiovanni talked about why he attended the Jan. 6 ​“stop the steal” rally in Washington, D.C., and why he was one of an estimated 2,000 people who breached the U.S. Capitol, interrupting a joint session of the U.S. Congress whose members were affirming President Donald Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.