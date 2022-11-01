Jean Swift, the current Chief Financial Officer of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, has been appointed to the U.S. Department of the Treasury Tribal Advisory Committee (TTAC).

Swift was appointed to the committee by Richard E. Neal, chair of the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee.

The announcement was welcomed by the leaders of the state’s two largest tribal communities.

“I’m pleased to announce the appointment of Jean Swift to the Treasury Tribal Advisory Committee,” says U.S. Treasurer and Mohegan Chief Lynn Malerba. “Jean brings a wealth of experience and knowledge with tribal finance and economic development along with a deep commitment to tribal equity. She will be a thoughtful addition to the Committee.”

“Jean has developed an eminent reputation throughout Indian country as a leading voice on important tribal parity issues such as taxation and debt restructuring,” says Rodney Butler, Chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. “Known for her keen understanding of the nuances of tribal economies and finances, Jean’s credentials and experience make her a tremendous asset to and advocate for all of Indian country, and we are thrilled that the TTAC has appointed her to this vitally important Committee.”

Aside from her role as Chief Financial Officer for the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, Swift is a former Tribal Council Treasurer, having served on Tribal Council from October 2013 to December 2018. She chaired the tribe’s Finance and Economic Development Committees, and served as the Vice Chair of the Tribe’s Endowment Trust Board of Directors. As Treasurer, Swift saw the successful completion of three affordable housing phases for the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and led a financial wellness initiative for the tribal community, covering such topics as social security, estate planning, personal budgeting, and insurance.

From January 2019 to May 2021, Swift served as a financial advisor to the Tribal Council, providing consultation on financial matters, audits, tribal taxation, and economic development initiatives.

Swift’s past advisory roles to the Treasury Department included serving on the TTAC Subcommittee on Dual Taxation, which published a 2020 report providing a number of recommendations to the Treasury Department and the Department of the Interior to address dual taxation on tribal lands. She has also recently completed a three-year term on the Internal Revenue Service’s Advisory Committee, with a focus on issues relating to tax-exempt and government entities.

Ms. Swift is a member of the business honor society Beta Gamma Sigma through the University of Connecticut, where she received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, graduating magna cum laude. After becoming a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the State of Connecticut, she earned her master’s degree in Business Administration from DeVry University’s Keller Graduate School of Management in Chicago.