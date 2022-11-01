James Michel, CEO of Access Health, at a press conference on Dec. 13, 2021 Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

Connecticut residents will be able to start shopping for health insurance plans through Access Health CT starting today.

It’s the first day of open enrollment for plans that start on Jan. 1, 2023. Anyone who signs up before Dec. 15 will have a plan that starts in January.

It’s likely these plans will cost a little more than they did last year since the Connecticut Health Insurance Department approved rate increases, but the federal government has also extended three years of subsidies to help off-set the cost of monthly premiums through the Inflation Reduction Act.

Currently about 84% of the 101,864 consumers with plans through Access Health CT receive some sort of subsidy – about 16% receive no subsidy.

“As Open Enrollment is now upon us, this is the best time to shop around and find a product that is right for you and your family,” Insurance Commissioner Andrew Mais said. “Consumers should research if the plan comes with protections required by Connecticut and/or federal law and is marketed by a licensed insurance carrier or licensed broker in Connecticut.”

This year there will be two fewer plans offered. Consumers will have a choice of 25 plans across various medal tiers, which include various levels of coverage.

The plans in the individual market will increase an average of 12.9%, but the coverage of those plans will vary depending on which one is selected. The average subsidy per household is increasing by 15% across all counties.

For example, a 56 year old woman who lives in Fairfield County and makes $55,000 a year and was enrolled in the lowest cost silver plan in 2022, she will likely be paying more this year if she sticks with her current plan. She would be paying $319 per month after her subsidy to stay on that silver plan or she could switch to a lower cost bronze plan and pay $190 per month.

There are two carriers offering plans, Anthem Health and ConnectiCare Benefits.

Consumers interested in learning how the different health plans compare, can view the 2022 Consumer Report Card online. Consumers looking to purchase a plan through the health plan exchange can start browsing online at AccessHealthCT.com.

Open Enrollment begins November 1 and runs through January 15, 2023.

Consumers who enroll by December 15 will have coverage beginning on January 1, 2023.

Consumers who enroll December 16 through January 15, 2023, will have coverage beginning on February 1, 2023.

Residents may work with a certified broker or enrollment specialist in their community is to find a plan that is right for them. To find a certified broker or enrollment specialist, visit the Get Help webpage.

Access Health CT (AHCT) is hosting enrollment fairs throughout the state during the Open Enrollment period. In addition, residents may visit any of AHCT’s Navigator partner locations for expert help from enrollment specialists.