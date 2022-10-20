Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

Gov. Ned Lamont will release his tax 2021 federal and state tax returns on Friday, his campaign announced in an email.

Earlier this year, Lamont released information on three years worth of his tax returns, allowing the members of the media 20 minutes to view summaries of his tax filings for 2018, 2019, and 2020. Those summaries showed that Lamont, who does not collect the $150,000 governor’s salary, made almost $26 million over those three years through income on investments.

The governor files separately from his wife, Annie Lamont, a founder and managing partner at Oak HC/FT. He received an extension on this year’s taxes, giving him until earlier this week to file.

“We’ve been getting things ready to go. We’ll do it just like we’ve done it the previous three years,” he said earlier this week.

On Thursday his campaign confirmed that reporters would again be permitted to review but not copy the tax returns and would not be allowed to bring cameras to the event.

Bob Stefanowski, Lamont’s Republican challenger, also released three year’s worth of returns back in September. They showed that he made nearly $35.6 million over that period through consulting work. At the time, Stefanowski declined to name his clients, citing non-disclosure agreements.

However, confronted with documents obtained by CT Insider last week, Stefanowski acknowledged that some of his income has come from a Saudi Arabian project backed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

That revelation has prompted criticisms from Democrats including Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, who on Wednesday held a press conference accusing Stefanowski of concealing his ties to the prince.

Asked about those claims, Stefanowski responded Thursday by suggesting Lamont was concealing his family’s income through his wife, whose company had invested in Sema4, one of the companies the state contracted with to conduct COVID testing at the height of the pandemic. The Lamonts have maintained they had no input in awarding the contract, which has since ended.

“When he discloses his income he should disclose his family income,” Stefanowski said. “I don’t know anybody who files married, filing separately. What is he hiding? He promised two years ago to tell us how much money he made on Sema4.”