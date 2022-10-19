Nalpathanchil

Lucy Nalpathanchil, host of Where We Live on WPNR, is moving from the broadcast side of the business to the c-suite.

Nalpathanchil, according to a press release from Connecticut Public, will take over as vice president of Community Engagement starting on Nov. 7.

“We created this position to better connect Connecticut Public’s work with expanded and more diverse audiences and community organizations to help advance our mission of linking citizens to their communities,” Connecticut Public President Mark G. Contreras, said. “Lucy is a unique blend of intelligence, drive and credibility. We could not be more thrilled that Lucy will be taking on this critical job on our senior team.”

Nalpathanchil was first hired as WNPR’s assignment editor in 2006 and was a reporter and local host for the mid-day program All Things Considered, before taking over her responsibilities as host of Where We Live.

“During my time at Connecticut Public, I’ve seen the media organization grow and expand to serve our residents,” Nalpathanchil said. “We’re a trusted source for news and information because the journalists here are top notch and are committed to their craft. I’m excited to expand the relationships we’ve developed to further connect Connecticut Public with different communities and groups, all working to make where we live a better, more equitable place.”