The Connecticut Public Utilities Authority is one of only 19 organizations nationwide that are hosting a fellow as part of a $6 million Clean Energy Innovator Fellowship program, officials recently announced.

The U.S. Department of Energy released the names of the 19 institutions – public utility commissions, municipal and rural cooperative utilities – which will host recent graduates and energy professionals so they can help those groups accelerate their work on “the equitable deployment of clean energy technologies,” officials said.

Rory Butler

Rory Butler – the fellow placed at PURA – is a recent graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia who majored in both mathematics and physics. He will work on PURA’s Equitable Modern Grid framework, primarily the resilience and reliability dockets, according to Taren O’Connor, PURA’s director of Legislation, Regulations and Communications.

Butler started his position on Sept. 27, and will remain for a year with the possibility of staying one more, O’Connor said.

The cases Butler will work on include:

Each fellow receives a stipend, an educational allowance and professional development. For more information about the program, go here.