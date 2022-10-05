Child Tax Credit concept with a calculator, dollar bill, IRS check, and pen. Credit: Charise Wilson / Shutterstock

An estimated $78 million in child tax rebate checks for Connecticut families were mailed on August 22, but there are still about 33,000 households who haven’t received them yet.

The Department of Revenue Services said it approved about 189,374 applications, but about 33,000 households who submitted applications for the tax credit are still under review.

If you’re one of those 33,000 households, the Department of Revenue Services said that you received a confirmation number when you applied and were informed that the application was subject to review.

Single filers making less than $100,000 in 2021 or joint filers making less than $200,000 or less qualified for the credit. Households who hadn’t filed their 2021 taxes before the end of June don’t qualify for the credit, according to DRS.

A spokesman for the agency said if anyone hasn’t received their tax credit and is wondering what’s happening are welcome to reach out to the agency through myconneCT with any questions. The review of the applications is expected to be completed this week.

The state budget package passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Ned Lamont earlier this year set aside $125 million for the rebate program, which offered eligible families $250 per child for up to three children.