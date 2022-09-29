Dr. David J. Hass, 184th President of the Connecticut State Medical Society Credit: Contributed / Connecticut State Medical Society

One of the nation’s oldest medical societies has just inaugurated its 184th president. The Connecticut State Medical Society has inaugurated Dr. David Hass, a gastroenterologist, to succeed outgoing President Dr. Ron Adelman.

Dr. Hass said he is looking forward to working to help advance public health and legislative initiatives to help foster Connecticut as a state where medical professionals want to be.

In addition to serving as an associate clinical professor at the Yale University School of Medicine, Dr. Hass is also the Medical Director of PACT Gastroenterology Center, a division of the Physicians Alliance of Connecticut. He is the Director of Endoscopy at Yale New Haven Hospital – Saint Raphael Campus – and is also involved in the fellowship training program at Yale.

Dr. Hass’s particular focus is on diseases of the small bowel. He wants to educate patients and clinicians “about the usefulness of complementary and alternative therapies, as well as the importance of careful regulation of CAM therapies,” society representatives said through a prepared release.