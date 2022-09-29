One of the nation’s oldest medical societies has just inaugurated its 184th president. The Connecticut State Medical Society has inaugurated Dr. David Hass, a gastroenterologist, to succeed outgoing President Dr. Ron Adelman.
Dr. Hass said he is looking forward to working to help advance public health and legislative initiatives to help foster Connecticut as a state where medical professionals want to be.
In addition to serving as an associate clinical professor at the Yale University School of Medicine, Dr. Hass is also the Medical Director of PACT Gastroenterology Center, a division of the Physicians Alliance of Connecticut. He is the Director of Endoscopy at Yale New Haven Hospital – Saint Raphael Campus – and is also involved in the fellowship training program at Yale.
Dr. Hass’s particular focus is on diseases of the small bowel. He wants to educate patients and clinicians “about the usefulness of complementary and alternative therapies, as well as the importance of careful regulation of CAM therapies,” society representatives said through a prepared release.
Dr. Hass also serves as the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Governor for the State of Connecticut, has previously served as President of the New Haven County Medical Association and is a member of both the ACG’s Legislative and Public Policy Council and Practice Management Committee, and is the current Director for the CSMS/Yale New Haven Hospital Young Physicians’ Leadership Curriculum.