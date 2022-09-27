Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

A poll released Tuesday by CT Insider and Channel 3 Eyewitness News found Gov. Ned Lamont with a 15 point advantage over Republican Bob Stefanowski with just under six weeks left in the race.

The survey of 750 likely voters was conducted by Western New England University between Sept. 15 and Sept. 21 and found the incumbent Democrat at 55% compared to Stefanowski’s 40% with 3% undecided and a 3% margin of error, according to CT Insider.

The poll marks the third survey in the month of September to show Lamont leading in his rematch with Stefanowski by at least 10 points. A Quinnipiac University poll released last week found Lamont with a 17 point lead while a Sept. 13 poll by Emerson College put the Democrat ahead by 10.

As was the case in other recent surveys, Tuesday’s poll suggests the governor has a strong lead among women voters, who reported supporting Lamont 62% to 32%, according to CT Insider. Meanwhile, men were evenly divided 47% to 47%.

Republicans reported more interest in the coming election with 84% answering that they felt “a lot” of interest versus 74% of Democrats and 65% of unaffiliated voters, according to CT Insider. Bob Stefanowski at a press conference in May. Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

In a statement issued through a spokesperson, Stefanowski said he expected that the race was closer than recent polls have suggested.

“We are confident in our internal numbers that show a close race, and trust that the good people of CT who are fed up with rising taxes, increasing crime, and a state headed in the wrong direction know that we can’t afford four more years of Ned Lamont,” Stefanowski said.

Lamont’s campaign spokesperson, Jake Lewis, said that the survey suggested voters share the governor’s optimism.

“Like the Governor they believe that the Connecticut comeback is just getting started and our best days are ahead of us,” Lewis said. “While Bob’s extreme anti-choice and anti-gun safety positions–coupled with constant negativity–is continuing to turn voters off.”

Tuesday’s poll comes as both candidates prepared to face off in a mid-day debate hosted by NBC-CT, which will also include Independent Party candidate Rob Hotaling.