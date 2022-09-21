Cannabis plants (CTNewsJunkie / photo)

The state of Connecticut released a series of videos and informational materials relating to cannabis on Tuesday as part of a new campaign to educate the public on the safe use and storage of the recently legalized substance.

The campaign, announced by Gov. Ned Lamont in a press release, includes documents, brochures and videos explaining topics like how to recognize the signs of accidental cannabis ingestion by children or pets and the best way of disposing of edibles.

“Crush the product into bits so others can’t tell what it was,” the narrator of one animated informational video said. “Put it in an empty container like an empty yogurt cup or soup can, mix it with at least 50% of something unappealing. I use some soapy water and add coffee grounds, shredded paper, food waste or kitty litter.”

“Be sure to keep cannabis out of reach, out of sight and locked up,” the narrator of another video said. “Your family will thank you for it. If you think your child may have consumed cannabis, call the poison control center right away.”

The push to educate the public on the subject comes as the state works to launch its commercial cannabis industry and more than a year after Connecticut legalized possession of small amounts of the substance for adults.

The campaign announced Tuesday was developed by a group of state agencies overseeing consumer protection, public health, mental health and addiction in Connecticut. The state expects to add more materials in the future on topics like how to use cannabis responsibly and where consumption is permitted.

Meanwhile, the Mental Health and Addiction Services Department has planned a more elaborate campaign for the fall which will include television, radio and social media ads concerning the potential impacts of cannabis, according to the press release.

“Protecting public health and safety includes providing people with the tools and knowledge to make informed decisions to keep their families safe,” Lamont said. “We’re working to educate the public about the steps they can take to protect themselves and their families from accidental ingestion and over-consumption. We encourage adults who choose to use these products to do so responsibly.”

The videos come one day after the Department of Consumer Protection gave one of the medical marijuana dispensaries a 14-month provisional license to sell recreational marijuana. DCP Commissioner Michelle Seagull said last week that they are still aiming to get the recreational business off the ground by the end of the year or early next year.