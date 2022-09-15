Connecticut Republican Party Chairman Ben Proto Credit: Christine Stuart photo

Connecticut is far from a red state, but Republicans, including Republican Party Chair Ronna McDanlel came to the state Wednesday to pitch donors on the idea that it’s going to be competitive.

McDaniel attended a private fundraiser in Greenwich with Republican Senate candidate Leora Levy before trekking to New Britain to the office her organization helped fund.

“The Democrats do not care about our families, they do not care about our kids, they do not care because their priorities in Washington have done anything but help the American people and they do not care, but you know what? We do,” McDaniel told a standing room only crowd in New Britain. “We’re going to go this November and we are going to flip Connecticut and we are going to send them a message — enough is enough.”

Earlier in the day, a poll showed Levy down 13 points to U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

“The election’s not today,” Connecticut Republican Chairman Ben Proto countered.

Proto said the enthusiasm from the Republican base and the involvement of the National Republican Party, along with the fundraising of National Republican Congressional Committee, which has targeted George Logan’s run in the 5th Congressional District and Rep. Mike France’s race in the 2nd Congressional District, is proof that Connecticut is in play.

“We now have two fully-targeted races,” Proto said.

He said in addition every Republican candidate who applied at the state level for the Citizens Election Program, received the grant.

“That’s huge, that’s a big difference for us,” he said.

When it comes to polls, Proto said Republicans are “within the margin” in these polls and can close the deal in the next seven weeks. Leora Levy works the convention floor Credit: Christine Stuart photo / CTNewsJunkie

At the moment, Levy is at a fundraising disadvantage following her primary victory that was helped by her endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Based on the latest public campaign filing as of Sept. 6, Levy now has just $285,643 in cash on hand. That’s a small percentage of Blumenthal’s more than $8 million.

The chair of the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, will be arriving in Connecticut on Sunday. The top price for the Scott event is $25,000. It will be held at the home of Linda McMahon, who spent $50 million before losing in 2010 to Blumenthal.

Scott will also attend a $5,000 per person reception in another part of town later that same day.

In addition to raising money, Republicans this year are focused on Hispanic and African-American voters.

Levy, who emigrated from Cuba, addressed the mostly white crowd Wednesday in Spanish, as did Logan, the son of Guatemalan immigrants.

“We have inspired people from all backgrounds to support our campaign and get out the vote Nov. 8,” Logan said. “Do we continue down the same path under one party rule in Connecticut and Washington or do we vote for common sense and change in November.”

Levy said as a result of the engagement center in New Britain, “we will win with the support of Hispanic and African-American voters.” Levy said Hispanics share the values of the Republican Party.

It’s a message New Britain’s Republican Mayor Erin Stewart has been preaching for some time. Stewart has been re-elected to five terms in a city with a large Puerto Rican and Polish community.

Republicans also talked Wednesday about how one party rule has made Connecticut and the country unaffordable.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski was not in attendance. He will be holding a press conference later today to talk about affordable housing in Fairfield.