Rep. Tammy Nuccio, R-Tolland Credit: House Republican caucus

Capitol Police arrested a Connecticut man Monday on charges that he threatened and harassed state Rep. Tammy Nuccio, a Tolland Republican who described the communications as “extremely frightening.”

Police charged 42-year-old Justin Gagnon, of Tolland, with 2nd-degree threatening, 2nd-degree harassment, and breach of peace, following an investigation into the matter. Gagnon has since been released on a non-surety bond and is expected to appear in Hartford Superior Court next Wednesday, according to a police press release.

The arrest stems from a voicemail threatening physical violence left on Nuccio’s state Capitol phone line over Labor Day weekend. Pat O’Neil, a spokesman for House Republicans, said Gagnon was apparently upset about a lawn sign accidentally left on his lawn by Nuccio’s supporters.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Nuccio said that political rhetoric had dangerously escalated and threats of “extreme violence” had to be taken seriously.

“The threat directed toward me from a constituent was extremely frightening to both my family and myself. Our home lives have been irreparably impacted,” Nuccio said. “I hope the people who are becoming overly emotional can get the help they need or find a way to vent their frustrations without threats, words or actions of violence.”