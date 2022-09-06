AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to ensuring that voters have accurate information about when, where, and how to vote across the country and here in Connecticut. As they do in every election cycle, voters age 50-plus will decide who will hold power in state capitals and Washington, D.C., in this year’s midterms.

In addition to providing accurate and timely information for all voters at AARP.org/CTVotes, AARP has partnered with CTNewsJunkie in an effort to provide voters with easy access to candidate positions, in their own words, on the issues most important to them and their families.

* * *