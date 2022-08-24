The Village for Families and Children is asking the public to consider donating supplies so 1,000 students in the Greater Hartford area will have what they need when they go back to school. The request comes at a time when all families are being hit hard with inflation, making it more difficult for the organization’s clients to afford these items.

“At The Village we help support families holistically, and part of that is recognizing how financial stress has a direct impact on their mental health and overall well-being,” Village President & CEO Galo Rodriguez said. “We know that when children have the tools to learn and feel good about themselves, they’re in a better place to thrive and succeed.”

The Village is partnering with Staples to launch the Back-to-School Drive.

People can donate online by going to thevillage.org/school, or by visiting Staples locations in West Hartford, Glastonbury and West Simsbury from August 22-26, or at The Village’s Back-to-School Drive in-person event at Staples on Saturday, August 27 from 11:00am-1:00pm.

Those who donate at the in-person event on August 27 will be entered to win a Staples gift card, organizers said.