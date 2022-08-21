Bob Stefanowski with Liz Kurantowicz in the background outside Donut Crazy Credit: Christine Stuart file photo

With less than 80 days before the election, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski and his senior adviser parted ways.

Liz Kurantowciz, who has previously been the executive director of the Connecticut Republican Party and a respected Republican strategist in the state, announced her departure in a brief press release Friday.

“It’s been a tremendous opportunity to work with Bob and Laura over these last few months. I am confident they will continue working hard to make Connecticut better for everyone,” Kurantowicz said.

Kurantowicz had doubled as a spokesperson for Stefanowski’s campaign.

“We’re incredibly grateful for Liz’s work to help us set our state on a new path. Her talent and insights will be sorely missed,” Stefanowski said.

Sarah Clarke, a former Senate Republican staffer, is expected to be Stefanowski’s new press person.