A new study examining “news deserts” in the U.S. has found that an average of two newspapers are closing per week, and estimates that by 2025, a third of American newspapers that existed roughly two decades ago will be out of business. Host Lucy Nalpathanchil has the study’s lead author, Penny Abernathy, plus a researcher with Oxford’s Reuters Institute who found that at the same time that digital news is failing to fill the void.

Guests include Penelope Muse Abernathy: Visiting Professor, Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism; Wendy Metcalfe: Senior Vice President of Content and Editor-in-Chief, Hearst Connecticut Media Group; Daniela Altimari: Reporter, Route Fifty, and; Nic Newman: Senior Research Associate, Reuters Institute of the Study of Journalism.