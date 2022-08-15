Kebra Smith-Bolden Credit: Jordan Ashby / New Haven Independent

A leading local weed-preneur has sued the state for denying her company’s bid for a cannabis cultivator license under a program aimed at helping people from communities disproportionately harmed by the War on Drugs.

That state court case is Kebra Smith-Bolden Et Al v. Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Et Al.

Smith-Bolden, a native New Havener who runs the medical cannabis certification company CannaHealth, filed the lawsuit on Aug. 4 against the state agencies responsible for overseeing the rollout of Connecticut’s recently legalized adult-use recreational cannabis industry.