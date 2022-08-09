Rep. Stephanie Thomas accepts the Democratic Party’s nomination Credit: Olivia Gross photo

Very little separated the candidates on the issues, but voters ultimately chose the Democratic Party’s endorsed candidates, Rep. Stephanie Thomas for secretary of the state and Erick Russell for state treasurer.

In her acceptance speech, Thomas appealed to unaffiliated voters and Republican voters, who are looking for an “alternative to conspiracy theories and the sowing of misinformation who believe that it’s time to invest in our democracy and make sure we have infrastructure to run clean elections.”

Thomas bested New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond, who tried to differentiate herself from Thomas based on her experience. Bond captured the endorsement of many unions and activists, but voter apathy and hot weather ended up not working in her favor.

“We both ran a great campaign. At the end of the day, we have to recognize it is not my time — just yet — but at the end of the day, we are both Democrats, and we need to win this race on Nov. 8” in order to ​“protect our democracy” for ​“people who face in justice,” Bond declared. Martiza Bond concedes Credit: Olivia Gross photo

Then she declared, ​“Tonight, we’re going to party!”

Former Secretary of the State Denise Merrill announced more than a year before the primary she would not seek a fourth term, and later resigned, citing her husband’s health. Merrill endorsed Thomas in the race.

Thomas will face Republican Dominic Rapini, who clinched the nomination of Rep. Terrie Wood, R-Darien. Credit: New Haven Independent photo

Russell, a Westville-based lawyer and former state Democratic Party vice-chair, beat New Haven housing authority chief Karen DuBois-Walton and Wall Street trader Dita Bhargava, who drew attention to her campaign with two provocative ads on abortion and the opioid crisis.

The position is responsible for overseeing Connecticut’s nearly $45 billion in pension and trust fund assets. If he’s elected in November he will be ​“the first openly gay Black statewide official in American history.”

Russell captured more than 57% of the vote according to early returns. He will face Rep. Harry Arora, R-Greenwich, in the November election.