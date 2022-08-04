Leora Levy works the convention floor Credit: Christine Stuart photo / CTNewsJunkie

Former President Donald Trump surprised Leora Levy, one of the three candidates vying to challenge U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, with an endorsement Thursday.

The endorsement comes as the party decides what role the former president should play within the party.

In a statement, Trump through his Save America PAC, said Levy “will work hard to Grow the Economy, Secure the Border, Fight for Energy Independence, Support our Military and our Vets, champion Election Integrity, Protect the Second Amendment, and Fight Violent and Vicious Crime, which is at the highest level in Connecticut history.”

Trump also criticized Levy’s opponent, Themis Klarides, who is the Republican endorsed candidate.

“Themis Klarides, has been endorsed by 3 of the Worst RINOs in the Country, Larry Hogan, whose candidate the other night lost big, Charlie Baker, who couldn’t come close to getting the Republican Nomination in Massachusetts (thank you, President Trump!), and quit, and, of course, “Sloppy” Chris Christie, who left with the lowest approval rating of any Governor in the history of the State of New Jersey, and whose recent book set a record for the least sales ever per television interview,” Trump wrote in a statement.

“Ms. Klarides is Weak on Crime, Weak on our Military and Vets, and Will Not Be Protecting our under siege Second Amendment,” Trump wrote.

The news of the endorsement came as Klarides, Levy and the third candidate, Peter Lumaj, were making their last-minute pitches to Republicans in Montville at an RTC barbeque.

Klarides has admitted she didn’t vote for Trump in 2020 and instead wrote in a vote for former Minority Leader Lawrence Cafero.