Max Reiss (Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie)

Max Reiss, the communications director for Gov. Ned Lamont, is leaving state service after three years.

Reiss, who previously served as NBC Connecticut’s chief political correspondent is taking a job as vice president of community development at M&T Bank. His final day with the state in next Friday, Aug. 5.

“Max has been an enormous benefit to our administration, and I am grateful for his counsel over these last three years,” Lamont said. “Particularly when it came to the state’s response and communications regarding the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Max has been a passionate guiding force and a committed public servant. He is incredibly focused at everything he does, and he has become a close friend and collaborator. I thank him for everything he has provided to me and the dedicated team in our office.”

Reiss, who moved to the state from Missouri, said he fell in love with Connecticut and has no plans to leave.

“I love its people, parks, cities, towns, and everything in between. My time in state government has been rewarding in significant ways, and I have been blown away by the impressive work of our agencies and state employees who work on behalf of our residents each day,” Reiss said. “I am thankful to Governor Ned Lamont for his belief in me and allowing me to support him and this administration over these past three years.”

The job of director of communications is exhausting and three years might be the longest anyone has served in that position.

“These positions require a large amount of time and energy, and Max has always been ready and eager to do what he can to help the governor and our state. I am sad to see him leave state government, but I appreciate our time together and thank him for his service,” Paul Mounds Jr., Lamont’s chief of staff, said.