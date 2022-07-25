U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-5th (FILE/CTNewsJunkie)

Incumbent Democrats in all five of Connecticut’s congressional districts far outstripped their Republican challengers in the fundraising quarter that concluded at the end of June, according to federal campaign finance reports.

Fundraising was most competitive in the state’s 5th District, where two-term Democrat, U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes brought in roughly $340,000 in contributions, more than three times the haul of George Logan, a Republican former state senator who raised about $102,000 in the same three month period.

While Democrats have held all five seats since 2006, the 5th has long been considered Republicans’ best shot at flipping a seat in traditionally blue Connecticut.

Hayes won reelection with about 55% of the vote in 2020 but the race has drawn national attention this year and earlier this month, political forecasting website FiveThirtyEight called the race a “toss-up,” which Logan called “proof that momentum is building for our

campaign and our message is resonating with voters.” However, as of Monday, FiveThirtyEight predicted the race leaned slightly in favor of Hayes. Former state Sen. George Logan, announcing his congressional campaign in Waterbury (Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie)

The fundraising gulfs were wider in the state’s other four districts.

In the 1st District, U.S. Rep. John Larson brought in about $291,000 in his campaign for a 13th term in office. Republican challenger Larry Lazor, a doctor from West Hartford, lagged far behind with under $14,000 in contributions. Muad Hrezi, a Democratic challenger who has not secured a spot on the ballot, out-paced Lazor with more than $57,000 in contributions.

U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney of the 2nd District reported more than $408,000 in contributions for the quarter. Mike France, a Republican state representative from Ledyard, received about $122,000 in contributions and loaned his campaign $10,000 during the quarter. U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney and U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm Credit: Hugh McQuaid / CTNewsJunkie

In the 3rd District, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, who has represented the district since 1991, raised about $227,000 in campaign contributions. Republican Lesley DeNardis, a former Sacred Heart University professor, received just over $10,000 in contributions.

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes raised about $244,000 in his re-election campaign for the 4th District. Two Republicans are vying for the nomination to challenge him and neither came close to his fundraising haul.

Former Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, who won the endorsement of delegates at the party’s convention in May, raised about $58,000 in contributions and loaned her campaign $100,000. During next month’s primary, Stevenson will face Michael Goldstein, a doctor from Greenwich, who raised around $8,000 during the quarter and loaned his campaign $149,000. Jayme Stevenson speaks to a crowd on July 31, 2018. Credit: Christine Stuart / CTNewsJunkie

Candidates in all five districts will have opportunities to square off in moderated debates before the November election. Connecticut Public and the Connecticut League of Women Voters announced debate schedule Monday, which includes each congressional race in addition to this year’s U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of the state races.

Debates will be held in the 1st District at Manchester Community College on Sept. 22, the 2nd District at Eastern Connecticut State University on Sept. 29, the 3rd District at Gateway Community College on Oct. 6, the 4th District at Norwalk Community College on Oct. 13, and the 5th District at Central Connecticut State University on Oct. 20.

Republicans had a more competitive fundraising quarter in the U.S. Senate race where Themis Klarides, a former House minority leader, raised about $416,000 in contributions. Klarides’ quarterly total was just shy of the net $432,000 brought in by incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. However, while Klarides’ campaign had roughly $462,000 on hand at the end of the quarter, Blumenthal’s had more than $8.3 million.

Klarides also faces two primary challengers in Leora Levy and Peter Lumaj, both of whom have staked out more conservative positions. Neither has matched Klarides’ fundraising numbers. Leora received about $221,000 and loaned her campaign $300,000. Lumaj raised about $65,000 and loaned himself $8,000. Of the three Republicans vying for the nomination, Levy had the most available funds at the end of the quarter with around $636,000.

Connecticut Public and the Connecticut League of Women Voters will host a debate featuring U.S. Senate candidates on Oct. 25 at Fairfield University.