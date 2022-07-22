The 2022 Connecticut legislative session was a short one and ended in May, allowing members and candidates time to get out on the campaign trail for the election in November. Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, and Rep. Greg Howard, R-Stonington, join the Connecticut East podcast to discuss what got passed and what still needs to be considered. Click below to listen
The 2022 Connecticut legislative session was a short one and ended in May, allowing members and candidates time to get out on the campaign trail for the election in November. Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, and Rep. Greg Howard, R-Stonington, join the Connecticut East podcast to discuss what got passed and what still needs to be considered. Click below to listen