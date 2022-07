This post was originally published on this site

Nobody likes traffic backups. The experience of sitting bumper-to-bumper is frustrating for a number of reasons, from running late for work or picking up the kids to simply feeling stuck with nothing you can do about it. Most people tend to do what they can to avoid the experience of sitting in traffic by timing their commutes to avoid rush hour and planning alternate routes, among other tactics. Using data from the 2021 Global Traffic Scorecard, Routific identified the worst 25 cities in the U.S. for traffic delays and calculated how much those delays cost drivers based on the metro’s median hourly wage. Commute times were calculated by looking exclusively at the time it takes to get to and from major employment centers, based on anonymized GPS data to find commuting patterns.

In some cities, sitting in traffic is simply unavoidable. Traffic congestion is caused by several factors, among them the road grid (how a given road system is laid out); the density of the environment in terms of residents, businesses, and popular attractions; the availability (or lack thereof) of public transportation options; and the sheer volume of cars and trucks on the road. For many cities, commuting slowed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but traffic congestion returned as Americans eased out of restrictions.

One pandemic lifestyle habit that seems here to stay is online shopping: From March 2020 to February 2022, Americans spent a staggering $1.7 trillion on e-commerce, according to Adobe Analytics. With millions of online purchases moving back and forth across the country, it’s only added to daily congestion. More truck drivers are on roadways shipping goods to warehouses—and more delivery drivers are in neighborhoods distributing parcels every day. Expect more in the future as the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that demand for delivery truck drivers will increase by 12%—faster than the average growth of all occupations—with 190,700 jobs available each year for the next decade.

Growth and expansion of a given urban area is also a significant contributor, as population growth often exceeds a city’s ability to grow its transportation system to meet the demand. Some of the most prevalent examples of the past few years are the cities of Dallas, Phoenix, and Houston—all of which are on this list and among the 10 most populous cities in the country.

If you live in a major city, odds are your town is on this list—but there are a few surprises for those who think smaller means easier to get around. In our data points highlighted below, the time loss is calculated by analyzing peak speed and free-flow speed data for the busiest commuting corridors. The annual added cost data was calculated based on the 2021 median hourly wage in the metro area according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

AevanStock // Shutterstock

#25. Phoenix, Arizona

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 21 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $460

Trips downtown: down 7% since pre-COVID

Moab Republic // Shutterstock

#24. San Antonio, Texas

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 23 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $572

Trips downtown: down 5% since pre-COVID

Cassiohabib // Shutterstock

#23. Sacramento, California

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 25 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $584

Trips downtown: down 30% since pre-COVID

S-F // Shutterstock

#22. Las Vegas, Nevada

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 28 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $505

Trips downtown: down 3% since pre-COVID

Ceri Breeze // Shutterstock

#21. Seattle, Washington

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 30 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $869

Trips downtown: down 36% since pre-COVID

Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#20. Austin, Texas

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 32 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $722

Trips downtown: down 21% since pre-COVID

Dogora Sun // Shutterstock

#19. San Diego, California

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 32 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $739

Trips downtown: down 12% since pre-COVID

photosounds // Shutterstock

#18. Baltimore, Maryland

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 37 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $855

Trips downtown: down 23% since pre-COVID

bibiphoto // Shutterstock

#17. Providence, Rhode Island

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 38 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $866

Trips downtown: down 5% since pre-COVID

Canva

#16. Concord, California

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 40 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $1,192

Trips downtown: down 8% since pre-COVID

Cameron MacRae // Shutterstock

#15. Denver, Colorado

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 40 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $946

Trips downtown: down 10% since pre-COVID

Drew Angerer // Getty Images

#14. Washington D.C.

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 44 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $1,304

Trips downtown: down 38% since pre-COVID

Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#13. Dallas, Texas

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 44 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $962

Trips downtown: down 32% since pre-COVID

barbsimages // Shutterstock

#12. Stamford, Connecticut

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 46 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $1,150

Trips downtown: down 24% since pre-COVID

4kclips // Shutterstock

#11. Portland, Oregon

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 48 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $1,116

Trips downtown: down 32% since pre-COVID

RodClementPhotography // Shutterstock

#10. Atlanta, Georgia

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 53 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $1,167

Trips downtown: down 16% since pre-COVID

Trong Nguyen // Shutterstock

#9. Houston, Texas

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 58 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $1,245

Trips downtown: down 25% since pre-COVID

TierneyMJ // Shutterstock

#8. Los Angeles, California

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 62 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $1,418

Trips downtown: down 28% since pre-COVID

Konoplytska // Shutterstock

#7. New Orleans, Louisiana

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 63 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $1,153

Trips downtown: down 28% since pre-COVID

Keep Smiling Photography // Shutterstock

#6. San Francisco, California

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 64 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $1,908

Trips downtown: down 49% since pre-COVID

oksanatukane // Shutterstock

#5. Miami, Florida

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 66 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $1,227

Trips downtown: down 20% since pre-COVID

FrimuFilms // Shutterstock

#4. Boston, Massachusetts

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 78 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $2,272

Trips downtown: down 23% since pre-COVID

Andrea Izzotti // Shutterstock

#3. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 90 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $2,057

Trips downtown: down 22% since pre-COVID

Ryan DeBerardinis // Shutterstock

#2. New York City, New York

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 102 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $2,737

Trips downtown: down 18% since pre-COVID

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#1. Chicago, Illinois

Time lost per driver in 2021 due to congestion: 104 hours

Annual added cost per driver: $2,365

Trips downtown: down 21% since pre-COVID

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.