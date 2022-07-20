First Lady Jill Biden at Albertus Magnus summer program Credit: Maya McFadden photo / New Haven Independent

First Lady Jill Biden came to New Haven Wednesday and saw some hope on the ​“Horizon” for helping kids catch up after falling behind academically during the pandemic.

Biden met some future teachers, astronauts, and architects at the newly expanded Horizons summer program housed at Albertus Magnus College to keep K‑3 kids learning during the academic break.



Dozens of New Haven youth showed the FLOTUS and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona the wonders of the Horizons program, which was the pair’s first stop in a multi-state ​“learning tour” the leaders organized to highlight American Rescue Plan-funded summer programs that are targeting helping students make up for lost ground, both in their studies and socially.

